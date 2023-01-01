Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 1280 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Exynos 1280 (Mali-G68 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 75% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 17 GB/s)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1280
  • Announced 5-years and 2-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Performs 40% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 9 score – 415K vs 289K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 8895
289078
Exynos 1280 +44%
415350
CPU 77751 123097
GPU 107899 119277
Memory 38097 66809
UX 63856 106045
Total score 289078 415350
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 8895
383
Exynos 1280 +95%
746
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 8895
1576
Exynos 1280 +19%
1883
Image compression 102.4 Mpixels/s 116.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14.7 images/s 13.5 images/s
Speech recognition 8.82 words/s 33.1 words/s
Machine learning 6.51 images/s 29.3 images/s
Camera shooting 17.1 images/s 13.1 images/s
HTML 5 1.54 Mnodes/s 1.97 Mnodes/s
SQLite 479.3 Krows/s 556.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Score - 2287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Exynos 1280

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.3 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G68 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 20 4
Shading units 320 48
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 487 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29.8 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 2550 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1840 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 March 2022
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E8895 S5E8825
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Samsung Exynos 1280 official site

