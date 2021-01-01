Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Helio P22 – what's better?

Tiger T610 vs Helio P22

Tiger T610
VS
Helio P22
Tiger T610
Helio P22

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • Performs 7.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 8 score – 164K vs 96K
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Helio P22

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610 +71%
164305
Helio P22
96352
CPU 51322 39267
GPU 51412 5607
Memory 31211 25856
UX 27269 14233
Total score 164305 96352
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +121%
341
Helio P22
154
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +45%
1057
Helio P22
730
Image compression - 23.95 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 4.81 images/s
Speech recognition - 8.82 words/s
Machine learning - 5.31 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.51 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.59 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 150.25 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 10 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 614 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 64
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 May 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6762R
Official page - MediaTek Helio P22 official site

