Tiger T610 vs Unisoc T606
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Unisoc T606 (Mali-G57 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
26
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
58
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
39
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (1820 vs 1600 MHz)
Pros of Unisoc T606
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|66485
|-
|GPU
|32103
|-
|Memory
|37779
|-
|UX
|57506
|-
|Total score
|192135
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +13%
350
309
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +14%
1326
1167
|Image compression
|73.5 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|8.73 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|23.6 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|17.2 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|7.86 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.28 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|400.6 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Unisoc T606
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1820 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|614 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|32
|16
|FLOPS
|71.2 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2019
|September 2021
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
