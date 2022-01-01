Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T610 vs Unisoc T606 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T610 (with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics) and Unisoc T606 (Mali-G57 MP1). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T610
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (1820 vs 1600 MHz)
Pros of Unisoc T606
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T610
vs
Unisoc T606

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T610
192135
Unisoc T606
n/a
CPU 66485 -
GPU 32103 -
Memory 37779 -
UX 57506 -
Total score 192135 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T610 +13%
350
Unisoc T606
309
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T610 +14%
1326
Unisoc T606
1167
Image compression 73.5 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 8.73 images/s -
Speech recognition 23.6 words/s -
Machine learning 17.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 7.86 images/s -
HTML 5 1.28 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 400.6 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T610 and Unisoc T606

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1820 MHz 1600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache 128 KB 128 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 2 MB
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2 Mali-G57 MP1
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 614 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 32 16
FLOPS 71.2 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019 September 2021
Class Low end Low end

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
8 (42.1%)
11 (57.9%)
Total votes: 19

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Unisoc T606 and Tiger T610, or ask any questions
