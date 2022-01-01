Tiger T612 vs Tiger T610
We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Tiger T610 (ARM Mali G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
29
26
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
58
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
28
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 210K vs 194K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|67603
|66485
|GPU
|22171
|32103
|Memory
|61955
|37779
|UX
|58129
|57506
|Total score
|210705
|194403
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
350
Tiger T610 +1%
353
Multi-Core Score
1341
1341
|Image compression
|-
|73.5 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|8.73 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|23.6 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|7.86 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.28 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|400.6 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Tiger T610
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1800 MHz
|1820 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|ARM Mali G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|614 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|71.2 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|-
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|-
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2022
|June 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
