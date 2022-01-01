Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T612 vs Tiger T610 – what's better?

Tiger T612 vs Tiger T610

Tiger T612
VS
Tiger T610
Tiger T612
Tiger T610

We compared two 8-core processors: Unisoc Tiger T612 (with Mali-G57 MP1 graphics) and Tiger T610 (ARM Mali G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 210K vs 194K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T612
vs
Tiger T610

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T612 +8%
210705
Tiger T610
194403
CPU 67603 66485
GPU 22171 32103
Memory 61955 37779
UX 58129 57506
Total score 210705 194403
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T612
350
Tiger T610 +1%
353
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 73.5 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 8.73 images/s
Speech recognition - 23.6 words/s
Machine learning - 17.2 images/s
Camera shooting - 7.86 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.28 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 400.6 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Tiger T610

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.82 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 1820 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 ARM Mali G52 MP2
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency - 614 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
FLOPS - 71.2 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency - 1800 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13 Gbit/s
Max size - 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) - No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2022 June 2019
Class Low end Low end

