Unisoc Tiger T610

Unisoc Tiger T610 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 1, 2019, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A75 at 1800 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
28
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
57
NanoReview Score
40

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
344
Multi-Core Score
1057

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Tiger T610 SoC with ARM Mali G52 MP2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 128 KB
L2 cache 2 MB
L3 cache 1 MB
Process 12 nanometers
TDP 10 W

Graphics

GPU name ARM Mali G52 MP2
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 614 MHz
Execution units 2
Shading units 32
FLOPS 302 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2019
Class Low end

