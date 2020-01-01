Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > A11 Bionic: benchmarks and specs

Apple A11 Bionic

Apple A11 Bionic

Apple A11 Bionic – an 6-core chipset that was announced on September 12, 2017, and is manufactured using a 10-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Monsoon at 2390 MHz and 4 cores Mistral at 0 MHz.

CPU Performance
57
Gaming Performance
42
Battery life
60
NanoReview Score
53

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
316853

Smartphones

Phones with A11 BionicAnTuTu v8
1. Apple iPhone X317072
2. Apple iPhone 8272403
3. Apple iPhone 8 Plus260534

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the A11 Bionic SoC with Apple GPU graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 6
Frequency 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB
L2 cache 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers
Transistor count 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Apple GPU
Cores 3
FLOPS 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.1
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe
Max display resolution 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12
5G support No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2017
Class Flagship

Comparison with competitors

Comments

