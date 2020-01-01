Apple A11 Bionic
Apple A11 Bionic – an 6-core chipset that was announced on September 12, 2017, and is manufactured using a 10-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Monsoon at 2390 MHz and 4 cores Mistral at 0 MHz.
CPU Performance
57
Gaming Performance
42
Battery life
60
NanoReview Score
53
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
316853
Smartphones
|Phones with A11 Bionic
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Apple iPhone X
|317072
|2. Apple iPhone 8
|272403
|3. Apple iPhone 8 Plus
|260534
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|6
|Frequency
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Apple GPU
|Cores
|3
|FLOPS
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
Comparison with competitors
