Snapdragon 855 vs A11 Bionic

Snapdragon 855
Snapdragon 855
VS
A11 Bionic
A11 Bionic

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 2.8x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 316K
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • Has 2 cores more
  • 19% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2390 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 855
753
A11 Bionic +25%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +14%
2668
A11 Bionic
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +37%
433723
A11 Bionic
316853

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and A11 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2840 MHz 2390 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 768 KB 8 MB
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion 4.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Apple GPU
Architecture Adreno 600 -
GPU frequency 585 MHz -
Cores - 3
Number of ALUs 384 -
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 325 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.1
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2436 x 1125
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G -
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2018 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8150 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site -

