Apple iPhone X

Full specifications

70

Display

Type OLED
Size 5.8 inches
Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3%
PWM 240 Hz
Response time 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
73

Design and build

Height 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP67
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
82.9%
69

Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2390 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4207
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10144
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2363
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
245210
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
315253
98

Software

Operating system iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 5.3 GB
63

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
19:03 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone X
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
101
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
97
62

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type No
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G support No
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2017
Release date November 2017
Launch price ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone X may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (41 votes)

