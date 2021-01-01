Apple iPhone X Display 70 Performance 69 Battery 63 Camera 65 NanoReview score 68 Category Flagship Announced September 2017 Release date November 2017 Launch price ~ 1000 USD

70 Display Type OLED Size 5.8 inches Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 458 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.3% PWM 240 Hz Response time 2.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 671 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

73 Design and build Height 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP67 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

69 Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Max. clock 2390 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral

- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Apple GPU FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 256 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4207 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10144 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 927 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2363 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 245210 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 315253

98 Software Operating system iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) OS size 5.3 GB

63 Battery Specifications Capacity 2716 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:26 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:07 hr Talk (3G) 19:03 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone X Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Quad LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3472 x 2063 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 32 mm Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 101 Video quality 89 Generic camera score 97

62 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type No USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G support No

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 85.1 dB

Category Flagship SAR (head) 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor Box * -

