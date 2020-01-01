Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Apple A9: benchmarks and specs

Apple A9

Apple A9

Apple A9 – an 2-core chipset that was announced on September 9, 2015, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has nd 2 cores Twister at 1850 MHz.

CPU Performance
32
Gaming Performance
28
Battery life
44
NanoReview Score
35

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170666

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Apple A9 SoC with PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 2
Frequency 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L2 cache 3 MB
L3 cache 8 MB
Process 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz
Cores 6
Number of ALUs 192
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 6
5G support No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4
Bluetooth 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2015
Class Flagship

Comparison with competitors

Comments

РусскийEnglish