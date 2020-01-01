Apple A9
Apple A9 – an 2-core chipset that was announced on September 9, 2015, and is manufactured using a 14-nanometer process technology. It has nd 2 cores Twister at 1850 MHz.
CPU Performance
32
Gaming Performance
28
Battery life
44
NanoReview Score
35
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|2
|Frequency
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|Cores
|6
|Number of ALUs
|192
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2015
|Class
|Flagship