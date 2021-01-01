Apple A9 vs A15 Bionic
We compared the 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR GT7600) with the newer 6-core A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
99
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
15
96
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
46
93
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
29
97
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
- Shows significantly better (up to 4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 203K
- Announced 6-years and 1-month later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.3x)
- 73% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 1850 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|73527
|216265
|GPU
|40796
|339795
|Memory
|34931
|112472
|UX
|53714
|133063
|Total score
|203741
|812406
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
543
A15 Bionic +222%
1750
Multi-Core Score
1013
A15 Bionic +367%
4728
|Image compression
|53.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|9.04 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|21.9 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|26.3 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|12.2 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.34 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|313 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Apple A9 and A15 Bionic
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
|Cores
|2
|6
|Frequency
|1850 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.5-A
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|15 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GT7600
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Rogue
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|1511 MHz
|Execution units
|6
|5
|Shading units
|192
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|-
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|-
|DirectX version
|11
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|-
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|-
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|4
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|September 2015
|September 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|APL1W05
