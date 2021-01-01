Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Apple A9 vs A15 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR GT7600) with the newer 6-core A15 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A15 Bionic
  • Shows significantly better (up to 4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 812K vs 203K
  • Announced 6-years and 1-month later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.3x)
  • 73% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Apple A9
vs
A15 Bionic

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Apple A9
203741
A15 Bionic +299%
812406
CPU 73527 216265
GPU 40796 339795
Memory 34931 112472
UX 53714 133063
Total score 203741 812406
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Apple A9
543
A15 Bionic +222%
1750
Multi-Core Score
Apple A9
1013
A15 Bionic +367%
4728
Image compression 53.4 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 9.04 images/s -
Speech recognition 21.9 words/s -
Machine learning 26.3 images/s -
Camera shooting 12.2 images/s -
HTML 5 1.34 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 313 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Apple A9 and A15 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister 2x 3.223 GHz – Avalanche
4x 1.82 GHz – Blizzard
Cores 2 6
Frequency 1850 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.5-A
L2 cache 3 MB 8 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 15 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GT7600 Apple GPU
Architecture Rogue -
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1511 MHz
Execution units 6 5
Shading units 192 -
Vulkan version 1.1 -
OpenCL version 1.2 -
DirectX version 11 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 -
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Qualcomm MDM9635M -
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 4 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced September 2015 September 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - APL1W05

