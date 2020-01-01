Apple A9 vs A13 Bionic
We compared the 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) with the newer 6-core A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
88
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
77
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
78
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
83
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 4 years and 1 month later
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 170K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- 44% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
A13 Bionic +147%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1009
A13 Bionic +254%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170666
A13 Bionic +180%
477091
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|2
|6
|Frequency
|1850 MHz
|2660 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|-
|48 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|4 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|8.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Rogue
|-
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|4
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.1
|DirectX version
|11
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes, Neural Engine
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 220 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2015
|September 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
Cast your vote
14 (17.5%)
66 (82.5%)
Total votes: 80
Related Comparisons
- Apple A9 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Apple A9 vs A12 Bionic
- Apple A9 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Apple A9 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Apple A13 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Apple A13 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Apple A13 Bionic vs Samsung Exynos 9825
- Apple A13 Bionic vs Samsung Exynos 990
- Apple A13 Bionic vs A12X Bionic