We compared the 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) with the newer 6-core A13 Bionic (Apple A13 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A13 Bionic
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Announced 4 years and 1 month later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.8x) AnTuTu 8 score – 477K vs 170K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • 44% higher CPU clock speed (2660 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple A9
544
A13 Bionic +147%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple A9
1009
A13 Bionic +254%
3571
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Apple A9
170666
A13 Bionic +180%
477091

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Apple A9 and A13 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister 2x 2.66 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.6 GHz – Thunder
Cores 2 6
Frequency 1850 MHz 2660 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache - 48 KB
L2 cache 3 MB 4 MB
L3 cache 8 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 8.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
Architecture Rogue -
GPU frequency 650 MHz -
Cores 6 4
Number of ALUs 192 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.1
DirectX version 11 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes, Neural Engine
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2688 x 1242
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP -
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Qualcomm MDM9635M -
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 220 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2015 September 2019
Class Flagship Flagship

