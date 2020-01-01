Apple A9 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) with the newer 4-core A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
32
44
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
35
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A9
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the A10 Fusion
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Has 2 cores more
- Announced 1 year later
- Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 170K
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- 26% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 1850 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
544
A10 Fusion +44%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1009
A10 Fusion +40%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
170666
A10 Fusion +47%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|2
|4
|Frequency
|1850 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Number of ALUs
|192
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1333 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2015
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
