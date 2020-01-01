Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Apple A9 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Apple A9 vs A10 Fusion

Apple A9
Apple A9
VS
A10 Fusion
A10 Fusion

We compared the 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) with the newer 4-core A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A9
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size than the A10 Fusion
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Has 2 cores more
  • Announced 1 year later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 170K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 26% higher CPU clock speed (2340 vs 1850 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple A9
544
A10 Fusion +44%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple A9
1009
A10 Fusion +40%
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Apple A9
170666
A10 Fusion +47%
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Apple A9 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 2 4
Frequency 1850 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache 3 MB 3 MB
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 6 6
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1333 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Qualcomm MDM9635M Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 450 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2015 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
17 (36.2%)
30 (63.8%)
Total votes: 47

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Apple A9 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish