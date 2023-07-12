MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
- GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
- Cores: 8
- Clock: 2200 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on July 12, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
37
Gaming Performance
29
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
45
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
345427
|Total score
|345427
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
574
Multi-Core Score
1744
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 6100 Plus SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|Manufacturing
|TSMC
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|Shading units
|32
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3300 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus official site