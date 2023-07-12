Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 6100 Plus: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus

MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
  • GPU: Mali-G57 MC2
  • Cores: 8
  • Clock: 2200 MHz
MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on July 12, 2023, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Review

CPU Performance
37
Gaming Performance
29
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
45

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
345427
Total score 345427
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
574
Multi-Core Score
1744
Promotion

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 6100 Plus SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers
Manufacturing TSMC

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz
Execution units 2
Shading units 32
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 3300 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2023
Class Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus official site

Comparison with competitors

1. MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus vs MediaTek Dimensity 7050
2. MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus vs MediaTek Dimensity 8050
3. MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus vs MediaTek Dimensity 810
4. MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
5. MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
6. MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Compare other chipsets (150+)

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский