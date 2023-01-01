Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 6100 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (with Adreno 613 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 9 score – 545K vs 345K
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Supports 50% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17.07 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|Total score
|545996
|345389
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 +57%
897
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 +48%
2591
1746
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and Dimensity 6100 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 613
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|955 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X61
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 3300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 900 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2023
|July 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4450
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus official site
