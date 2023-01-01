Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 vs Dimensity 6100 Plus – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (with Adreno 710 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 499K vs 345K
  • Supports 29% higher memory bandwidth (22 against 17.07 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
  • Announced 10-months later
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
vs
Dimensity 6100 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Total score 499289 345389
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Dimensity 6100 Plus

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 710 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
FLOPS - 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 22 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X62 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2900 Mbps Up to 3300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2022 July 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6450 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 6100 Plus and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, or ask any questions
