Snapdragon 685 vs Dimensity 6100 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
- 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus
- Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 9 score – 345K vs 281K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|92945
|-
|GPU
|41184
|-
|Memory
|64187
|-
|UX
|82704
|-
|Total score
|281536
|345389
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
375
Dimensity 6100 Plus +53%
573
Multi-Core Score
1615
1746
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|3 FPS
|-
|Score
|641
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Dimensity 6100 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|243 Gigaflops
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 3300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|July 2023
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225-AD
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 6100 Plus official site
