MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on July 4, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X2 at 3200 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2850 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
95
Gaming Performance
100
Battery life
93
NanoReview Score
97

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
1100841
Total score 1100841
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
1333
Multi-Core Score
4304

Smartphones

Phones with Dimensity 9000 PlusAnTuTu v9
1. Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity)1107670

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC with Mali-G710 MC10 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8
Frequency 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A
L1 cache 1024 KB
L2 cache 3.5 MB
L3 cache 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers
TDP 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MC10
Architecture Valhall 3
Execution units 10
Shading units 512
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2022
Class Flagship
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site

Comments

Avatar
monarch 31 July 2022 09:09
Wish some phones get this chip for making gaming phones with triggers
+23 Reply
Avatar
Mri 17 July 2022 15:22
Incredible efficiency and power consumption
+24 Reply
