MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on July 4, 2022, and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X2 at 3200 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A710 at 2850 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A510 at 1800 MHz.