Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 vs Dimensity 9000 Plus

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
VS
Dimensity 9000 Plus
Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Dimensity 9000 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (with Adreno 730 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (Mali-G710 MC10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (60 against 51.2 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 243697 -
GPU 478120 -
Memory 191931 -
UX 184166 -
Total score 1088961 1096617
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.75 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache - 3.5 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP - 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MC10
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 3
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Execution units - 10
Shading units - 512
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X65 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 July 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9000 Plus and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, or ask any questions
Raspberry 10 July 2022 22:10
Lmao gaming performance bar has peaked I wonder what nanoreview will do for the later upcoming chipsets.
Nielsen 09 July 2022 16:50
At this point what MediaTek needs to do is to be more developer-friendly to be the absolute king but ever since the new Dimensity chipsets came out, it's Qualcomm playing catch-up!
Sowlo 08 July 2022 15:31
It's amazing how dimensity is able to catch up with sd while giving competitive pricing against their opponent.
Maiev 08 July 2022 08:36
What next? Dimensity 10000 vs Snapdragon 8 gen 2
Wiki fan 10 July 2022 22:15
855+ is 860, 865+ is 870. They tried not to just copy 888+ and name it as 898 (which they renamed as 8 gen 1 before releasing it), but you know how badly they failed to do it.
Koorosh 07 July 2022 01:56
Imagine how much smarter MediaTek is working than before, this chipset has all the power of only 4 W and this is great, and I am sure that MediaTek will be two or three steps higher than Qualcomm in 2 or 3 years. The dimensity series came and blew up the market, now dimensity 9000, which was really stronger than Snapdragon 8 generation 1, its Plus version has also been released, think for yourself, how powerful it is 🙂 And dimensity 9000 plus in the benchmarks have better performance and have powerful gpu and it is better for game than snapdragon.
Ton618 06 July 2022 19:14
Dimensity dominated the market.
Jasper 06 July 2022 16:08
100% in gaming both chipset
Mr. Nobody 09 July 2022 07:35
But for snapdragon, they always optimize in gaming and dimensity just takes time.
