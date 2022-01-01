Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 9000 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (Mali-G710 MC10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
- Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 1142K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|291317
|GPU
|-
|430867
|Memory
|-
|218270
|UX
|-
|206140
|Total score
|1199988
|1142627
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +11%
1475
1329
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 +15%
4993
4333
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|85%
|Graphics test
|-
|57 FPS
|Score
|12708
|9570
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 9000 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|-
|1024 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|3.5 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Architecture
|Adreno 700
|Valhall 3
|Execution units
|-
|10
|Shading units
|-
|512
|Vulkan version
|1.3
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|4200 MHz
|3750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|60 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X70
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|7
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|July 2022
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM8550-AB
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site
