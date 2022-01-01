Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 9000 Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs Dimensity 9000 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (with Adreno 740 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (Mali-G710 MC10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1199K vs 1142K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
vs
Dimensity 9000 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU - 291317
GPU - 430867
Memory - 218270
UX - 206140
Total score 1199988 1142627
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 85%
Graphics test - 57 FPS
Score 12708 9570

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 9000 Plus

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X3
4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
3x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache - 1024 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 3.5 MB
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP - 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 740 Mali-G710 MC10
Architecture Adreno 700 Valhall 3
Execution units - 10
Shading units - 512
Vulkan version 1.3 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 4200 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 60 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1, UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X70 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 7 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 July 2022
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8550-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
35 (76.1%)
11 (23.9%)
Total votes: 46

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9000 Plus and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, or ask any questions
