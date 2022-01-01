Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 9000 Plus vs Dimensity 9000 – what's better?

Dimensity 9000 Plus vs Dimensity 9000

Dimensity 9000 Plus
VS
Dimensity 9000
Dimensity 9000 Plus
Dimensity 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (with Mali-G710 MC10 graphics) and Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
  • Announced 8-months later
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1096K vs 1011K
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3050 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 9000 Plus
vs
Dimensity 9000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 9000 Plus +8%
1096617
Dimensity 9000
1011755
CPU - 257633
GPU - 392328
Memory - 188783
UX - 183037
Total score 1096617 1011755
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 47 FPS
Score - 7973

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 Plus and Dimensity 9000

CPU

Architecture 1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510		 1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 3200 MHz 3050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv9-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 1024 KB 1024 KB
L2 cache 3.5 MB 3.5 MB
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 4 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G710 MC10 Mali-G710
Architecture Valhall 3 Valhall 3
GPU frequency - 850 MHz
Execution units 10 10
Shading units 512 512
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Memory frequency 3750 MHz 3750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 60 Gbit/s 60 Gbit/s
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2960 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP 1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
Video capture 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.3 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2022 November 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MT6983
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
25 (92.6%)
2 (7.4%)
Total votes: 27

Related Comparisons

1. Apple A15 Bionic or MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 or MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or MediaTek Dimensity 9000
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or Dimensity 9000
5. Samsung Exynos 2100 or MediaTek Dimensity 9000
6. Google Tensor or MediaTek Dimensity 9000
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 9000 and Dimensity 9000 Plus, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish