Dimensity 9000 Plus vs Dimensity 9000
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus (with Mali-G710 MC10 graphics) and Dimensity 9000 (Mali-G710). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
- Announced 8-months later
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1096K vs 1011K
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 3050 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|257633
|GPU
|-
|392328
|Memory
|-
|188783
|UX
|-
|183037
|Total score
|1096617
|1011755
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
1326
1270
Multi-Core Score
4323
4275
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|79%
|Graphics test
|-
|47 FPS
|Score
|-
|7973
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Dimensity 9000 Plus and Dimensity 9000
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 3.2 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|1x 3.05 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.85 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|3200 MHz
|3050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv9-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|1024 KB
|1024 KB
|L2 cache
|3.5 MB
|3.5 MB
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|4 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Mali-G710
|Architecture
|Valhall 3
|Valhall 3
|GPU frequency
|-
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|10
|10
|Shading units
|512
|512
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory frequency
|3750 MHz
|3750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|60 Gbit/s
|60 Gbit/s
|Max size
|24 GB
|24 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2960 x 1440
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|1x 320MP, 3x 32MP
|Video capture
|8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|8K at 24FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.3
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|July 2022
|November 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MT6983
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 official site
Cast your vote
25 (92.6%)
2 (7.4%)
Total votes: 27