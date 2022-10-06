Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 6, 2022, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2000 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
45
Gaming Performance
33
Battery life
85
NanoReview Score
49
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
385164
|CPU
|113829
|GPU
|92314
|Memory
|68007
|UX
|110869
|Total score
|385164
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
625
Multi-Core Score
1873
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC with Adreno graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|Process
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno
|Architecture
|Adreno
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|Class
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4375
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site