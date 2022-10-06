Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 4 Gen 1: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 6, 2022, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2000 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
45
Gaming Performance
33
Battery life
85
NanoReview Score
49

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
385164
CPU 113829
GPU 92314
Memory 68007
UX 110869
Total score 385164
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
625
Multi-Core Score
1873

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC with Adreno graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2000 MHz
Process 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno
Architecture Adreno
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2022
Class Low end
Model number SM4375
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site

