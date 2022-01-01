Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Helio G99 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 9 score – 384K vs 370K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +4%
384471
Helio G99
370493
CPU 113829 101532
GPU 92314 85043
Memory 68007 84788
UX 110869 101489
Total score 384471 370493
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Score - 1229

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Helio G99

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set - ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno Valhall
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 13
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2022 May 2022
Class Low end Mid range
Model number SM4375 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
152 (75.2%)
50 (24.8%)
Total votes: 202

