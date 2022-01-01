Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (with Adreno graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows better (up to 4%) AnTuTu 9 score – 384K vs 370K
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|113829
|101532
|GPU
|92314
|85043
|Memory
|68007
|84788
|UX
|110869
|101489
|Total score
|384471
|370493
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 +12%
618
554
Multi-Core Score
1851
1822
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|7 FPS
|Score
|-
|1229
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|-
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno
|Valhall
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2022
|May 2022
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM4375
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
