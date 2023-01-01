Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 vs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (with Adreno graphics) and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Supports 51% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 17 GB/s)
- Announced 9-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|101413
|GPU
|-
|90246
|Memory
|-
|59456
|UX
|-
|100024
|Total score
|-
|349578
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 +44%
890
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 +40%
2588
1850
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|6 FPS
|Score
|-
|1038
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|-
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X61
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Up to 900 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2023
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4450
|SM4375
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 official site
