Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on April 9, 2019, and is manufactured using a 8-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1800 MHz.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
252629

Smartphones

Phones with Snapdragon 730AnTuTu v8
1. Google Pixel 4a272377
2. Oppo Reno 2260942
3. Samsung Galaxy A71255456
4. Xiaomi Redmi K20255422
5. Xiaomi Mi 9T255045
6. Samsung Galaxy M51253565
7. Samsung Galaxy A80245175

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 730 SoC with Adreno 618 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8
Frequency 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB
Process 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618
Architecture Adreno 600
GPU frequency 500 MHz
Number of ALUs 128
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
Storage type UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit

Connectivity

Modem X15
4G support LTE Cat. 15
5G support No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced April 2019
Class Mid range
Model number SM7150-AA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

