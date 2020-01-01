Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on April 9, 2019, and is manufactured using a 8-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1800 MHz.
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
252629
Smartphones
|Phones with Snapdragon 730
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Google Pixel 4a
|272377
|2. Oppo Reno 2
|260942
|3. Samsung Galaxy A71
|255456
|4. Xiaomi Redmi K20
|255422
|5. Xiaomi Mi 9T
|255045
|6. Samsung Galaxy M51
|253565
|7. Samsung Galaxy A80
|245175
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|128
|FLOPS
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7150-AA
|Official page
Comparison with competitors
