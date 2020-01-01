Snapdragon 765G vs Snapdragon 730
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and Snapdragon 730 (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
- Shows better (up to 26%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 252K
- Announced 8 months later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +8%
589
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1798
1799
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +26%
319115
252629
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 620
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|500 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|-
|386 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 696
|Qualcomm Hexagon 688 DSP
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3200 x 1800
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|384 kHz/32 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|X52
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|December 2019
|April 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7250-AB
|SM7150-AA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 official site
