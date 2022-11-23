Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 782G: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G

Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 23, 2022, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A78 at 2700 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A78 at 2200 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1900 MHz.

CPU Performance
72
Gaming Performance
52
Battery life
85
NanoReview Score
68

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
592749
CPU 167494
GPU 184099
Memory 108062
UX 132826
Total score 592749
Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Snapdragon 782GAnTuTu v9
1. Huawei Honor 80592749

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 782G SoC with Adreno 642L graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2700 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A
Process 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L
Architecture Adreno 600
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022
Class Mid range
Model number SM7325-AF
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

