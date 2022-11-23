Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 23, 2022, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A78 at 2700 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A78 at 2200 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1900 MHz.
CPU Performance
72
Gaming Performance
52
Battery life
85
NanoReview Score
68
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
592749
|CPU
|167494
|GPU
|184099
|Memory
|108062
|UX
|132826
|Total score
|592749
Smartphones
|Phones with Snapdragon 782G
|AnTuTu v9
|1. Huawei Honor 80
|592749
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Snapdragon 782G SoC with Adreno 642L graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325-AF
|Official page
