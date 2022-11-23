Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 23, 2022, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-A78 at 2700 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A78 at 2200 MHz, and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1900 MHz.