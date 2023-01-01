Snapdragon 782G vs Dimensity 1080
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
- Performs 55% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 596K vs 499K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
- Higher GPU frequency (~63%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|167494
|131733
|GPU
|184099
|133728
|Memory
|108062
|95852
|UX
|132826
|135208
|Total score
|596451
|499756
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
782
Dimensity 1080 +5%
821
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 782G +27%
2922
2306
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|17 FPS
|13 FPS
|Score
|2980
|2304
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 782G and Dimensity 1080
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|384
|64
|FLOPS
|753 Gigaflops
|486 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|MediaTek APU 3.0
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3700 Mbps
|Up to 2770 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|October 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7325-AF
|MT6877V/TTZA
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site
