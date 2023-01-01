Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 782G vs Dimensity 1080 – what's better?

Snapdragon 782G vs Dimensity 1080

Snapdragon 782G
VS
Dimensity 1080
Snapdragon 782G
Dimensity 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G
  • Performs 55% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 9 score – 596K vs 499K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1080
  • Higher GPU frequency (~63%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 782G
vs
Dimensity 1080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 782G +19%
596451
Dimensity 1080
499756
CPU 167494 131733
GPU 184099 133728
Memory 108062 95852
UX 132826 135208
Total score 596451 499756
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 17 FPS 13 FPS
Score 2980 2304

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 782G and Dimensity 1080

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 5 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 490 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 384 64
FLOPS 753 Gigaflops 486 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s -
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 MediaTek APU 3.0
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3700 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 October 2022
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7325-AF MT6877V/TTZA
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G official site MediaTek Dimensity 1080 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1080 and Snapdragon 782G, or ask any questions
