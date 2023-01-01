Snapdragon 782G vs Dimensity 7200
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
- Higher GPU frequency (~2.3x)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 782G
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|167494
|155497
|GPU
|184099
|194726
|Memory
|108062
|117844
|UX
|132826
|145763
|Total score
|596451
|615136
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
782
Dimensity 7200 +10%
862
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 782G +27%
2922
2302
3DMark
|Graphics test
|17 FPS
|24 FPS
|Score
|2980
|4145
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 782G and Dimensity 7200
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2700 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv9-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G610 MC4
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|490 MHz
|1130 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|384
|-
|FLOPS
|753 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.2
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|25.6 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 770
|MediaTek APU 650
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|X53
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 3700 Mbps
|Up to 4700 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.3
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2022
|February 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|SM7325-AF
|MT6886
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site
