Snapdragon 782G vs Dimensity 7200

Snapdragon 782G
VS
Dimensity 7200
Snapdragon 782G
Dimensity 7200

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G (with Adreno 642L graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (Mali-G610 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2.3x)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 782G
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 25.6 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 6 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 782G
vs
Dimensity 7200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 782G
596451
Dimensity 7200 +3%
615136
CPU 167494 155497
GPU 184099 194726
Memory 108062 117844
UX 132826 145763
Total score 596451 615136
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 17 FPS 24 FPS
Score 2980 4145

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 782G and Dimensity 7200

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.7 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A715
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2700 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 642L Mali-G610 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall 2
GPU frequency 490 MHz 1130 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 384 -
FLOPS 753 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.2
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 25.6 Gbit/s 51.2 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 770 MediaTek APU 650
Storage type UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP 1x 200MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X53 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 21
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 3700 Mbps Up to 4700 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1600 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.3
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2022 February 2023
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7325-AF MT6886
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G official site MediaTek Dimensity 7200 official site

