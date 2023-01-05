AMD Ryzen 5 7530U vs Ryzen 3 7320U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7530U with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz Ryzen 3 7320U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7320U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 42% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1478 vs 1040 points
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7530U +33%
1456
1091
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7530U +119%
9423
4298
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 7530U +43%
1486
1041
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 7530U +84%
6592
3585
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2023
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Zen 2 (Mendocino)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.0 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|4
|Total Threads
|12
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|24x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|10.7 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2000 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|128
|TMUs
|8
|8
|ROPs
|4
|4
|Execution Units
|2
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-5500
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|4
