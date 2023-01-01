Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 3 7320U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 3 7320U

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz Ryzen 3 7320U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7320U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7320U and 5500U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +67%
7055
Ryzen 3 7320U
4230
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +38%
4895
Ryzen 3 7320U
3557
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Ryzen 3 7320U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 2 (Lucienne) Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.1 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 4
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 24x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm
Socket FP6 FP6
TDP 10-25 W (configurable) 15 W
Peak temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1800 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 448 128
TMUs 28 8
ROPs 7 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 7320U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 32 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 7320U or Ryzen 5 5500U?
