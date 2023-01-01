AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 3 7320U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz Ryzen 3 7320U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7320U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Has 4096 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
- Newer - released 2-years later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +8%
1167
1081
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +67%
7055
4230
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13085
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +7%
1108
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 5 5500U +38%
4895
3557
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2 (Lucienne)
|Zen 2 (Mendocino)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|4
|Total Threads
|12
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|24x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP6
|FP6
|TDP
|10-25 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1800 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|128
|TMUs
|28
|8
|ROPs
|7
|4
|Execution Units
|-
|2
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|LPDDR5-5500
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|4
