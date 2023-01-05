Home > Ryzen 3 7320U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

  • Cores: 4
  • L3 cache: 4MB (shared)
  • TDP: 15 W
  • Transistor size: 6 nm
Ryzen 3 7320U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 610M.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7320U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1091
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4298
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1041
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3585
Specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 5, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4
P-Threads 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4
Total Threads 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Fabrication process 6 nm
Socket FP6
TDP 15 W
Peak temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1900 MHz
Shading Units 128
TMUs 8
ROPs 4
Execution Units 2
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 4

Comments

