AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
- Cores: 4
- L3 cache: 4MB (shared)
- TDP: 15 W
- Transistor size: 6 nm
Ryzen 3 7320U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 4 cores and 8 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2400 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4100 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 4 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon 610M.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 7320U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1091
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4298
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1041
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3585
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|Released
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 2 (Mendocino)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|Total Threads
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|Socket
|FP6
|TDP
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|TMUs
|8
|ROPs
|4
|Execution Units
|2
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.49 TFLOPS
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-5500
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|4