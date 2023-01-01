Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1235U or Ryzen 3 7320U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 2.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 7320U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7320U and 1235U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1028 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +46%
1642
Ryzen 3 7320U
1126
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +48%
6636
Ryzen 3 7320U
4469
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +32%
3311
Ryzen 3 7320U
2505
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +48%
13729
Ryzen 3 7320U
9302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1235U +53%
1581
Ryzen 3 7320U
1030
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1235U +69%
6342
Ryzen 3 7320U
3747
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1235U and AMD Ryzen 3 7320U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 2 (Mendocino)
Model number i5-1235U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 4
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 24x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 640 128
TMUs 40 8
ROPs 20 4
Execution Units 80 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 7320U
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5500
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1235U official page AMD Ryzen 3 7320U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 7320U or Intel Core i5 1235U?
