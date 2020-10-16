Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 3700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X +12%
4905
Ryzen 5 5600X
4390
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 7 3700X
1295
Ryzen 5 5600X +29%
1667
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released July 7, 2019 October 8, 2020
Launch price 329 USD 299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Zen 2 Zen 3
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors 19.2 billions -
Fabrication Process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Ryzen 7 3700X?
Petr 16 October 2020 22:36
Hi, which one would match better with 3070 RTX for gaming pc setup? Thanks in advance.
Root 17 October 2020 10:04
I would go for 5600x. But both CPUs are good, you can't loose choosing either of them.
