AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Ryzen 5 7530U

AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Ryzen 5 7530U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7530U and 5800H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +31%
12211
Ryzen 5 7530U
9333
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800H +13%
7349
Ryzen 5 7530U
6523
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Ryzen 5 7530U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 32x 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP (PL1) 35-54 W (configurable) 15 W
Socket FP6 FP6
Peak temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 512 128
TMUs 32 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a
Ryzen 5 7530U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4-4266		 - DDR4-3200
- LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7530U or Ryzen 7 5800H?
