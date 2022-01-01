Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5800U or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 5800U vs Ryzen 5 5625U

We compared two CPUs: the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 5625U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 5800U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Newer - released 11-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +25%
18716
Ryzen 5 5625U
14988
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800U +15%
6479
Ryzen 5 5625U
5651
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U and Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cezanne Barcelo
Socket FP6 FP6
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 10-25 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 512 448
TMUs 32 28
ROPs 8 7
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800U
n/a
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16

