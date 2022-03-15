Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 5700X or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 5700X
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5700X +2%
14280
Ryzen 7 5700G
14049
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X and Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 Cezanne
Model number Vermeer -
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 32MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 90°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Boost Clock - 2000 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 47.68 GB/s -
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Ryzen 7 5700X?
