AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 7 5800X

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 5800X3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
14705
Ryzen 7 5800X +4%
15280
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
22894
Ryzen 7 5800X +23%
28264
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +6%
11209
Ryzen 7 5800X
10587
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released March 15, 2022 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Vermeer Vermeer
Socket AM4 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 34x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 96MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
TDP 105 W 105 W
Max. temperature 90°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 7 5800X3D?
