AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 5800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Unlocked multiplier
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1481
Ryzen 7 5800X +7%
1586
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14705
Ryzen 7 5800X +4%
15280
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2506
Ryzen 7 5800X +39%
3472
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22894
Ryzen 7 5800X +23%
28264
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1623
Ryzen 7 5800X +4%
1695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +6%
11209
10587
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|March 15, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Vermeer
|Socket
|AM4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|96MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|90°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|20
