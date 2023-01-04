Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 7 7800X3D or Ryzen 5 7600: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D vs Ryzen 5 7600

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
AMD Ryzen 5 7600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 5 7600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600 and 7800X3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
  • Has 65536 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
  • More than 6° C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +26%
18196
Ryzen 5 7600
14485
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 7 7800X3D +24%
13643
Ryzen 5 7600
11036
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 5 7600

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 January 10, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 16 12
Base Frequency (P) 4.2 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 42x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 96MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - Yes

Package

Transistors 13.1 billions 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket AM5 AM5
TDP 120 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 162 W 88 W
Peak temperature 89°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 128 128
TMUs 8 8
ROPs 4 4
Execution Units 2 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 7 7800X3D
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7600
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 73.4 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600 or Ryzen 7 7800X3D?
