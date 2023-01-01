AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 7735HS VS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX against the 3.2 GHz Ryzen 7 7735HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7735HS and 5900HX Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Unlocked multiplier

Unlocked multiplier More than 10° C higher critical temperature Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS Newer - released 2-years later

Newer - released 2-years later Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.75 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and Ryzen 7 7735HS

General Vendor AMD AMD Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2023 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) Zen 3+ (Rembrandt) Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 680M

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 8 8 P-Threads 16 16 Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4.75 GHz Total Total Cores 8 8 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 33x 32x L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm Socket FP6 FP7 TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable) Peak temperature 105°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 2100 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 512 768 TMUs 32 48 ROPs 8 32 Execution Units - 12 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Ryzen 9 5900HX n/a Ryzen 7 7735HS 3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s - ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20