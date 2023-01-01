AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX vs Ryzen 7 7840HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 7840HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1886 vs 1524 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1489
Ryzen 7 7840HS +13%
1678
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12920
Ryzen 7 7840HS +31%
16988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3215
3954
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23032
28432
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1537
1894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8359
Ryzen 7 7840HS +64%
13722
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 12, 2021
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|4 nm
|Socket
|FP6
|FP8
|TDP
|35-54 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|105°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2100 MHz
|2900 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|768
|TMUs
|32
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.27 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1