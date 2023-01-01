Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 5900HX or Ryzen 7 7840HS: what's better?

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 7 7840HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7840HS and 5900HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1886 vs 1524 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX
12920
Ryzen 7 7840HS +31%
16988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX
23032
Ryzen 7 7840HS +23%
28432
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5900HX
8359
Ryzen 7 7840HS +64%
13722
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and Ryzen 7 7840HS

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 12, 2021 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne) Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 5.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 25 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm 4 nm
Socket FP6 FP8
TDP 35-54 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 105°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2100 MHz 2900 MHz
Shading Units 512 768
TMUs 32 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900HX
n/a
Ryzen 7 7840HS
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 64 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.27 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS or Ryzen 9 5900HX?
