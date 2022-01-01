AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Ryzen 7 7800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores against the 4.5 GHz Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2097 vs 1825 points
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1612
Ryzen 7 7800X +21%
1956
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +16%
25958
22402
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
45812
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1825
Ryzen 7 7800X +14%
2080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 5950X +13%
18337
16159
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2020
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Vermeer
|Raphael
|Socket
|AM4
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|32
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|64MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|105 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|47.68 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
