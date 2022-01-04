Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 6900HX or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 6900HX
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +26%
14167
Ryzen 5 5600G
11255
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +26%
25069
Ryzen 5 5600G
19877
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +34%
10187
Ryzen 5 5600G
7587
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rembrandt Cezanne
Socket FP7 AM4
Integrated GPU Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 6 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics AMD Radeon 680M Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 2000 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2400 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 32 7
Execution Units 12 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HX
3.686 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Ryzen 9 6900HX?
