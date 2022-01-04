AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX vs Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two CPUs: the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 7 nanometers
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +6%
1577
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +26%
14167
11255
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +8%
3433
3192
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +26%
25069
19877
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +7%
1596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 6900HX +34%
10187
7587
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rembrandt
|Cezanne
|Socket
|FP7
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|2000 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2400 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|32
|7
|Execution Units
|12
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
