We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 4.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D against the 3.7 GHz Ryzen 9 5900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7900X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 7900X3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D
  • Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
  • Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2299 vs 1644 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +62%
33116
Ryzen 9 5900X
20453
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7900X3D +71%
24025
Ryzen 9 5900X
14023
Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D and Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 3 (Vermeer)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 12 12
P-Threads 24 24
Base Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.6 GHz 4.8 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 12
Total Threads 24 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 44x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors 13.1 billions 4.15 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket AM5 AM4
TDP 120 W 105 W
Peak temperature 89°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) -
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz -
Shading Units 128 -
TMUs 8 -
ROPs 4 -
Execution Units 2 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X3D
0.54 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900X
n/a

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 24 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen 9 7900X3D?
