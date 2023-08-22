Home > CPU Comparisons > Ryzen 9 7945HX3D or Ryzen 9 7945HX: what's better?

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D vs Ryzen 9 7945HX

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

We compared two 16-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D against the 2.5 GHz Ryzen 9 7945HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7945HX and 7945HX3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
  • More than 11° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D and Ryzen 9 7945HX

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released August 22, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Dragon Range) Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Integrated GPU Radeon 610M Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 16
P-Threads 32 32
Base Frequency (P) 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.4 GHz 5.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 16
Total Threads 32 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 25x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (per core) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors 13.1 billions 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 55-75 W (configurable) 55-75 W (configurable)
Socket FL1 FL1
Peak temperature 89°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon 610M Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 128 128
TMUs 8 8
ROPs 4 4
Execution Units 2 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
0.49 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7945HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200 - DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D official page AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX or Ryzen 9 7945HX3D?
