AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D vs Ryzen 9 7945HX3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D

We compared two 16-core CPUs: the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 9 7945HX3D (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7945HX3D and 7950X3D
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7945HX3D

General

Vendor AMD AMD
Released January 4, 2023 August 22, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Zen 4 (Raphael) Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 16
P-Threads 32 32
Base Frequency (P) 4.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.7 GHz 5.4 GHz
Total
Total Cores 16 16
Total Threads 32 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 42x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 128MB (shared) 128MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier - Yes

Package

Transistors 13.1 billions 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 120 W 55-75 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 162 W -
Socket AM5 FL1
Peak temperature 89°C 89°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 448 128
TMUs 8 8
ROPs 4 4
Execution Units 2 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X3D
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200 - DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D official page AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D or Ryzen 9 7950X3D?
