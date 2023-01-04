AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D vs Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
We compared two 16-core CPUs: the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz Ryzen 9 7945HX3D (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Promotion
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
2035
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D +6%
2152
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +11%
36272
32589
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +8%
2294
2122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +22%
24138
19808
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|August 22, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|16
|P-Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.7 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|16
|Total Threads
|32
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|42x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|128MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|13.1 billions
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|120 W
|55-75 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|162 W
|-
|Socket
|AM5
|FL1
|Peak temperature
|89°C
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|448
|128
|TMUs
|8
|8
|ROPs
|4
|4
|Execution Units
|2
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- DDR5-5200
|- DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1