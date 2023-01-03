Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 13980HX or Ryzen 9 7945HX3D: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of power consumption
Integrated Graphics
iGPU capabilities for gaming and 3D-intensive tasks
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7945HX3D and 13980HX
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • More than 11° C higher critical temperature
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 13980HX and AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 August 22, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Model number i9-13980HX -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 16
P-Threads 16 32
Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5.6 GHz 5.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 16 -
E-Threads 16 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 24 16
Total Threads 32 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 36MB (shared) 128MB (per core)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 45-55 W (configurable) 55-75 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 157 W -
Socket BGA-1964 FL1
Peak temperature 100°C 89°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1650 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units 32 2
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 13980HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200		 - DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 13980HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

