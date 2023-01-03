Intel Core i9 13980HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i9 13980HX with 24-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 13980HX
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- More than 11° C higher critical temperature
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +1%
2180
2152
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
30926
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D +5%
32589
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2084
Ryzen 9 7945HX3D +2%
2122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 13980HX +1%
19976
19808
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|August 22, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Model number
|i9-13980HX
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.6 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|16
|-
|E-Threads
|16
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|24
|16
|Total Threads
|32
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|36MB (shared)
|128MB (per core)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|45-55 W (configurable)
|55-75 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|157 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|FL1
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1650 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|16
|8
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5600
- DDR4-3200
|- DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 13980HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
