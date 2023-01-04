AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D vs Ryzen 7 7800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 16-cores against the 4.4 GHz Ryzen 7 7800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 32 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +2%
2206
2160
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +67%
38415
23024
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +3%
2324
2255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +70%
27734
16345
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2023
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|16
|8
|P-Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Total Cores
|16
|8
|Total Threads
|32
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|42x
|44x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|13.1 billions
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|AM5
|AM5
|TDP
|120 W
|120 W
|Peak temperature
|89°C
|89°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|128
|128
|TMUs
|8
|8
|ROPs
|4
|4
|Execution Units
|2
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|24
|24
