AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X vs Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores against the 3.8 GHz Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 52 physical cores more
- Has 64 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 47.69 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 7 months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 105 vs 280 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +3%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +255%
25263
7111
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +6%
2733
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +146%
81158
32930
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Ryzen 9 3900X +1%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23555
12300
Specs
General
|Vendor
|AMD
|AMD
|Released
|January 10, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|3990 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Zen 2
|Zen 2
|Socket
|sTRX4
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|64
|12
|Threads
|128
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|128MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|19.2 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|280 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|95.37 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|88
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Intel Core i9 10900X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Intel Core i9 10980XE
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Threadripper 1950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i9 10850K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 7 3800X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen 9 3900XT