Intel Core i7 13700K vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.4 GHz Intel Core i7 13700K with 16-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 13700K
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Consumes up to 55% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 125 vs 280 Watt
- 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2121 vs 1277 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 98 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 48 more physical cores
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 5.77 GB/s (6%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +67%
2099
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
30651
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +145%
75069
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +72%
4447
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
47274
81775
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 13700K +66%
2130
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
21242
27719
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 10, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-13700K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|64
|Threads
|24
|128
|Base Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|34x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|30MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1600 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 13700K official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|64
