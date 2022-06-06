Apple M2 vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (desktop) with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 95% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 15 vs 280 Watt
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1277 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU
- Around 7.03 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 56 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 23% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +26%
1585
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8753
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +758%
75069
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +57%
4038
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15410
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +431%
81775
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M2 +51%
1944
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9028
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +207%
27719
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 6, 2022
|January 10, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Zen 2
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 GPU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|64
|Threads
|8
|128
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|29x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|20 billions
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 GPU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|500 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|1024
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|128
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|24 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|102.4 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|64
